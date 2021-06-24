23-year-old used iPhone to spy on man using toilet

A pervert slid his phone under a cubicle wall to “covertly” observe a man using the toilet.

Innes Skene went into a toilet block, which is shared by a number of businesses on Inverurie’s Keithhall Road, during the morning of May 24 and went into one of the cubicles.

A man in the neighbouring cubicle glanced down and noticed an iPhone being slid under the wall and pointing up at him.

When challenged, Skene, 23, denied he was recording the man, but police were contacted and he has now admitted his guilt in court.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11am the complainer went into the toilet block, entered one of the cubicles and thereafter removed his trousers and underwear.

“At around this time, he heard another person enter, the accused, who entered the adjacent cubicle.

“While attempting to pull up his underwear and trousers, he observed an iPhone being pointed upwards at him underneath the cubicle and he got the impression he was being recorded or having photos taken.

“The complainer stated ‘are you f****** videoing me?’.

“The response was ‘no I’m not’.”

Skene then left, but the matter was reported and he was later traced, cautioned and arrested by police.

Skene pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism by using his mobile phone to “covertly observe” the man while he was in an enclosed toilet cubicle.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy deferred sentence on Innes, of St James Walk, Inverurie, until August for reports.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had no previous convictions, but reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.