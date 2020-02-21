£23 million work on Aberdeen nurseries welcomed by leaders

Aberdeen council leaders have hailed the £23 million programme of works being carried out to prepare nurseries for the rollout of extended childcare hours.

Work is taking place on 27 sites in Aberdeen to build new nurseries as well as extending the space available for youngsters in existing facilities.

Construction work is under way to help ensure care providers are fully prepared to offer increased funded childcare hours from 600 to 1,140 hours by August.

Local authorities throughout Scotland will extend funded hours for all three and four-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds.

Council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden visited the site of one new nurseries being built by Robertson in Seaton yesterday.

It is based on the site of the former Woodlands Primary School on Regent Walk and is expected to be completed in June.

The interiors of the building have been stripped out to make way for structural alterations to turn it into larger more modern nursery areas.

New equipment will then be installed to create a bright learning environment for children.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We’ve got £23m of investment going into our early learning centres and we’re fully committed to delivering 1,140 hours from August.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We want to make sure the facilities the children will be coming to are of the standard required, as well as top class learning and teaching that will go on within them.

“It’s wonderful to see the work beginning on the ground and I’m confident the facilities we’ll have in Aberdeen will be second to none.”

John McHardy, business development director for construction firm Robertson Eastern, said: “These new early years learning facilities will play a crucial role in giving children the best possible start in education and we’re pleased, once again, to be working in partnership with the council.”