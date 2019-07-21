Emergency services called to north-east farmhouse blaze

Around 25 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that included 300 hay bales and farm machinery.

Emergency services attended the incident at Artrochie Farm, near Ellon, just after 7pm on Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call to a farm building approximately 30x60m, containing approximately 300 hay bales and farm machinery.

“We used three main jets and the stop message was back at 9.04pm.”

Four appliances and a water carrier were on scene, approximately 25 firefighters.

No buildings had to be evacuated as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers also attended.

He added: “We got the call to a building on fire.

“There was nothing of a criminal nature, and there was no requirement from police.”