222 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 13 in the north-east

A further 222 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours – the lowest figure in a week.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the low number may be down to a weekend lag.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 27,798 since Sunday.

The new cases represent 6.9% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 122 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 16 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 763,735 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 735,937 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 13 new cases in Grampian since Sunday. The north-east and Moray’s total is now 2,221.

This weekend students were urged to stay in their accommodation and not visit bars and restaurants to cut the chain of transmission.

Ms Sturgeon thanked them for their help in today’s briefing and urged everyone in Scotland to continue to abide by the new restrictions.

A 10pm curfew for hospitality businesses came into effect from Friday night, along with a ban on visiting other households indoors.