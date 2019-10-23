£220,000 Aberdeen high-rise repair bill branded ‘appalling’

It will cost more than £200,000 to repair damage caused unnecessarily during maintenance work on Aberdeen high-rises, it has emerged.

An Evening Express investigation established Aberdeen City Council contractors installed pipes at 16 Aberdeen tower blocks and put casings on top without performing necessary safety checks.

Earlier this year workers had to return to the blocks and rip the casings off to inspect the pipes.

This caused extensive damage to wall plaster on most floors of each of the 16 buildings.

Opposition councillors have since been trying to establish how much it cost to put things right.

We have now used freedom of information laws to uncover the figures from the council.

In a new letter, a council spokeswoman said it is difficult to say exactly how much these repairs cost due to the way repair contracts have been drawn up “but it is estimated the cost of the work to the first 17 would be in the region of £220,000.”

Those 17 buildings included the 16 high-rises where the damage was caused unnecessarily, and Hilton Court, where maintenance work totalling less than £20,000 has been carried out.

The high-rises where the pipe casings had to be ripped out are Ashgrove Court, Aulton Court, Balgownie Court, Bayview Court, Beachview Court, Donview House, Inverdon Court, Linksfield Court and Lord Hays Court.

The other properties affected were St Ninian Court, Northsea Court, Promenade Court, Regent Court, Seaton House, Smithfield Court and Stewart Park Court.

The letter stated work is being carried out at the remaining 42 city high-rises “as part of the council’s heating upgrade programme”.

It said: “It is envisaged that all works to the 59 blocks will be completed by the end of October.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is understood the council is in ongoing negotiations with the contractor to determine how much of the approximate £220,000 bill will be paid by the contractor and how much by the taxpayer.

Aberdeen City Council Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig said: “A bill of around £200,000 for unnecessary work is appalling.

“There is a long list of necessary and urgent work that needs to be done.

“Our limited funds should go to our housing priorities instead of sorting out this kind of avoidable problem.”

He added: “The public have a right to know how this expensive situation arose. Everything possible should be done to avoid this from happening again in the future.

“We can’t really afford to make mistakes.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “There are no further developments on this at the moment.”