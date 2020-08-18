220 coronavirus cases now linked to Aberdeen cluster

A total of 220 coronavirus cases have now been linked to the cluster in Aberdeen, an increase of 13 on yesterday.

This increase is a result of previously detected and reported cases being redesignated as part of the cluster following investigations by Test and Protect teams.

NHS Grampian confirmed that the number of close contacts identified in the cluster now stands at 1125.

That number does not represent 1,125 unique individuals, as contacts can be entered multiple times.

Seven new cases have been detected in Grampian, with investigations now underway into the circumstances behind them.

The health board claim that it is possible that they may be included in the Aberdeen cluster following this.