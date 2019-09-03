22 youths banned from Aberdeen city centre in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

A total of 22 youths were banned from entering the city centre under a police scheme set up to help tackle antisocial behaviour over the summer months.

Police also revealed that seven people were charged under the dispersal zone initiative which was launched in June.

The scheme was introduced to make sure officers could order people congregating in groups likely to cause problems to the public to leave the zone for a 24-hour period.

Those who did not comply or who defied the ban were charged.

Police said there were no plans to extend the running of the initiative but warned it could be brought back in the future.

City centre Inspector Vicky Stables said: “The decision to impose the dispersal zone was not taken lightly, however, following consultation with our partners, it was deemed necessary to address the rise in calls we were receiving about antisocial behaviour, vandalism and assaults involving youths.

“Aberdeen city centre is a safe and welcoming place to go out in, and while this unwanted behaviour was being led by a very small group of people, it needed to be tackled.

“The powers contained in the dispersal provisions were not intended to be used as a first resort or in isolation, and it has been just one aspect of a wider strategy to tackle antisocial behaviour.

“This strategy was not intended to drive young people out of the city centre but to encourage them to use the area respectfully and to ensure residents, visitors and businesses are not impacted by any unwanted antisocial behaviour.”

Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Our city centre businesses have been impressed by the way Police Scotland utilised these powers in a very fair and balanced way.”