22 people in hospital as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 357

More than 699 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 22 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 357.

There are 78 people in hospital in the region, with 15 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is xxx, up from 615 yesterday.

However, the Scottish Government confirmed “these figures are not fully representative of developments this weekend” as they work to move to a new, more accurate process, for reporting the number of people who have died because of Covid-19.

More than 34,000 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 6,748.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 1,661.

Meanwhile, figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) which records those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate show more than 960 people have died in Scotland, with 47 of those in the north-east.

