22 drivers stopped in north-east during police crackdown

More than twenty drivers were stopped in the north-east during a police operation.

Operation Cedar, which aims to “challenge driving standards, educate drivers, detect road traffic offences and reduce road casualties” was carried out in the Kincardine and Mearns area this weekend.

In total, 22 drivers were stopped during the operation.

Twelve motorists were stopped and educated on driving standards, five drivers were caught speeding and three were charged with minor road traffic offences.

Two other motorists were reported to the Procurator Fiscal for drink driving and careless driving while having no insurance.

Kincardine and Mearns local policing Constable Ian Duncan said “Police Scotland is committed to road safety and collision reduction.

“Roads in Stonehaven and the surrounding area are busy at this time of year with the majority of road users obeying the law.

“Dangerous or inappropriate driving will not be tolerated and there is no excuse for driving under the influence.

“I urge members of the public to assist us by contacting police if they think someone is driving under the influence. This helps us keep our roads safe.”