21 people arrested and £11,000 worth of drugs seized as police raid 12 north-east properties

Police in the north-east seized drugs worth around £11,000 as part of a bid to tackle violence and drug crime.

Officers searched 12 properties as part of an ongoing violence reduction campaign which took place during the past two weeks, with heroin, cocaine and cannabis all seized.

They also recovered two weapons and £2,000 in cash, and arrested a total of 21 people.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Tackling individuals who commit such acts of violence and drug crime is a priority for Police Scotland and we will continue to ensure that our officers in the north-east tackle these issues which can have such a devastating effect on our local communities.

“Although executing warrants, tackling violence and disrupting drug crime is standard, day-to-day activity for the police, this enhanced operation delivers a clear message to offenders that these crimes will not be tolerated and we will arrest those responsible and bring them to court.

“Enforcement action and arresting those responsible will continue in the coming weeks and I would urge members of the public to continue to assist in our inquiries by telling us about these individuals – where they stay and what they are doing.

“Operations like this cannot take place without the assistance of the public and I thank them for their continued support.”

Inspector Kenny McGeoch, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit, added: “The north-east remains a very safe place to live, work and socialise.

“It’s our job to keep people safe and we will continue to actively disrupt criminality and protect the public against violence in our communities.

“There is no place for violence in our society, irrespective of the reason why.

“If anyone has any concerns or information regarding suspicious activity in their community, I would urge them to report what they know to police, no matter how small or apparently insignificant they think it is.

“It could be a piece of a wider investigation that we could use to trace offenders and prevent them causing further harm.”