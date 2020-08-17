207 coronavirus cases now linked to Aberdeen cluster

A total of 207 coronavirus cases have now been linked to the cluster in Aberdeen.

NHS Grampian confirmed that they have now identified 1,050 close contacts to these cases.

However, this does not equal 1,050 unique individuals, as they can be entered multiple times.

In addition, 13 new cases have been detected in Grampian, however it is not yet known how many of these are associated with the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aberdeen remains in lockdown this week, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that it may still be too premature to lift the restrictions on Wednesday.