203 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland in past 24 hours – including 10 in the north-east

A further 10 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the north-east.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 203 Covid-19 cases recorded since Wednesday – this is 4.4% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 61 people are in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus.

Five of those in hospital are receiving treatment in intensive care, a number unchanged from yesterday.

However, one new Covid-19 related death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 712,321 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 23,776 were positive and 688,545 were confirmed negative.

A total of 4,319 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 10 new cases confirmed in the Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 2,065 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

The largest jump in cases has been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 69 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours.