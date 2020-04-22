£200,000 windfall for north-east NHS and care services

Health and social care services in the north-east are to benefit from a £200,000 donation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Klondyke Fishing Company Limited, a fishing business owned by the Tait family of Fraserburgh, donated the money to NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

The £200,000 donation will be split equally between the two bodies and will be used to support staff as they deliver services in alternative formats during Covid-19.

NHS Grampian intend to use the money from the Tait family to purchase iPads for use across the organisation.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “In hospitals, iPads will enable patients to keep in contact with their families. This is particularly important at a time when visiting has been suspended in all but exceptional circumstances.

“In the community, they could be used by the community nursing teams to liaise with colleagues for additional medical or nursing advice. The devices could also be left with patients to reduce the frequency of visits by the nursing and healthcare teams.

“While the functions of iPads can be more limited than those provided by a laptop, the lack of a keyboard makes them easier to clean and provides more effective hygiene control.

“The public response to this pandemic has been quite staggering and the generosity shown by Klondyke is amazing.” Angie Wood, interim chief officer for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are incredibly thankful for this very generous donation.

“Like our colleagues at NHS Grampian it is our intention to use this money to help support our fantastic social care staff and clients stay connected during these unprecedented times.”

A spokesperson for Klondyke Fishing Company Limited said: “In making this donation, the directors and family wish to recognise the hard and dedicated work of all staff at NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council HSCP in delivering care to the vulnerable in our communities in what are extremely challenging times in dealing with the coronavirus.”