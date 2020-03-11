£200,000 investment planned for north-east town’s beach boardwalk

A popular north-east harbour boardwalk is in line for a £200,000 renovation.

The Stonehaven beach boardwalk will undergo a transformation thanks to cash from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

Aberdeenshire Council is now looking for a contractor on Public Contracts Scotland to replace the ageing wooden path and construct new decorative seating.

It is hoped the works will last three months and improve access from Stonehaven town centre to the beach front.

The boardwalk has been subject to severe wear and tear from the sea, wind and sand over the years as well as thousands of holidaymakers.

It will also be extended from Backies car park at the harbour to the end of Market Lane and will be built from sturdy wood.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew welcomed the news the project was finally progressing, following the funding announcement that was made last summer.

She said: “It’s very good news because now perhaps it can make sure the boardwalk is very secure as it has been loose recently with the flooding.

“It is used so regularly by people it really is a must that it has to be renovated and made sturdier.

“People will be delighted to hear it is getting improved.

“The problem with it at the moment is the wood is expanding and nails are being knocked loose and the council have been looking at lots of materials to secure it, and I think they have settled on using wood again.”

Currently the boardwalk does have some seating that is well used in the summer, but these new benches will offer even more variety to holidaymakers and local people.

Stonehaven beach is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the north- east and these improvements are earmarked to boost the coastal town’s local economy.

Mrs Agnew highlighted the fact the boardwalk has seen little work for more than 20 years and needs a bit of love.

She said: “As long as it stands up to the weather then that is fine.

“It will definitely boost tourism as more people will be using the boardwalk and the facilities around Stonehaven.

“People were worried that it would not be replaced but now they can see the council is trying to find a contractor to do the work.

“I hope once one is found then the work can be done as quickly as possible and that it is completed for the summer before the rush of visitors come here.”