£200,000 funding boost to improve north-east nurseries

Councillors approved a £200,000 investment to upgrade nurseries in the north-east.

The improvements will be made to nurseries at Auchenblae, Drumoak, Hillside and Lairhillock schools, after receiving the backing of Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns committee.

The projects seek to improve the facilities available for children, including upgrades to outdoor spaces.

New legislation coming into force in August legally requires nurseries to increase the number of hours offered from 600 to 1,140, meaning some early learning centres have to expand their facilities.

Supporting the roll-out and development of early years provision in Aberdeenshire ahead of the move, all works are expected to be completed by the end of the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, the committee agreed to appoint Morrison Construction as main contractor to build a nursery at Fishermoss Primary School.

This will become the first of the new-build nurseries to be delivered via the 1,140 Early Years Programme framework.

Work will include construction of a new 48-place standalone nursery with landscaped outdoor play area, alterations to the existing primary school to upgrade the shared activity spaces and the creation of a new multi-sensory space.

Existing temporary accommodations and associated ramps will be demolished.

The works are due to start on site next month and are scheduled for completion by August.

Committee chairwoman Councillor Wendy Agnew has welcomed the investment in the nursery estate.

She said: “These projects represent a tremendous investment in our nursery provision which will benefit future generations of children.”

Fellow committee member George Carr, who represents Mearns, said: “It is very much welcomed by the teachers and the community as well.

“We opened a new nursery in Inverbervie recently and it’s been a fantastic asset to the school,” he added.

A number of nursery expansion projects are under way or have come to fruition across the north-east to cope with the increased demand on facilities.

The Scottish Government has provided local authorities across Scotland with an additional £567 million per year by 2021-22, the first full year of the expansion.

Councils will also receive total capital funding of £476m over four years to support building projects to expand facilities.

In October, Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson opened a £1.9m extension to Bervie Nursery.

The renovation saw a new classroom built and a bigger dining hall, which will now see more children able to enjoy their meals.

Other new-build early learning and childcare facilities will be created in Peterhead, Portlethen and Insch.

A new school staff room, learning plaza and staff toilets will be created at Westhill Primary, along with a kitchen, extension to the existing toilets and a new large open play room.

At Elrick, vinyl flooring will be laid in the playroom to improve flexibility with the floor space available, nappy changing facilities will be built and toilets will be upgraded.

Holyrood hopes that by offering more free childcare through the ambitious proposals, parents will find it easier to work or study.