£20,000 crowdfunder launched to help improve Aberdeen tennis courts

A crowdfunder has been launched in a bid to raise £20,000 to upgrade an Aberdeen park’s tennis court.

Sunnybank Park was given to the community as part of a bid to improve the area.

It is hoped money can be raised to resurface the old tennis court so children can play in the green space.

Money raised will be used to dig up the existing courts, install drainage and lay new surfacing.

As well as an upgrade, the community has more big plans for the area, using it for many different activities including an outdoor gym, football and basketball, pedal go-karting and cycling proficiency.

Members of the centre have been working alongside the Friends of Sunnybank Park group to rejuvenate the site.

Efforts have included tidying up rubbish, as well as creating a legal graffiti wall in conjunction with national company Wallspot, which allows people to express their creativity at the same time as brightening up the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Development worker for the Sunnybank Community Centre Wilma Mackland said: “We were quoted £44,000 for the work and to put all the equipment in.

“It will help it look nice. We’re hoping for some support – even a little amount would help a lot.

“I’ve been trying to get funding but haven’t managed.

“We are going to make a track for the go-karts and we’re looking to do cycling proficiency as well.

“We’re such a multicultural area. We do one big event a year in the school playground but we’d like to do it in the park.

“It’s a lovely park, and it’s a total sun trap.

“Any little helps. We would be most grateful to anyone who wants to donate.”

She added: “The work is planned to start in the spring and we are tirelessly looking for the rest of the funds needed to complete the project.

“If any funders would like to support this great community project please get in touch.”

The centre was recently gifted £20,000 from SUEZ Communities Trust, which will go towards the project.

SUEZ Communities Trust chairman Marek Gordon said: “We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Sunnybank Community Centre.”

The crowdfunder will make up some of the rest of the money for the project, which is estimated to cost £44,000.

Sunnybank Community Centre also received £3,000 from Aberdeen City Council’s Your Street, Your Say.

A further £5,000 was gifted by Aberdeen Harbour Board in 2017, which was used to buy some pedal go-karts, which will be brought into use when the site is upgraded.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Dd30Us