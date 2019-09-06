2,000 sign petition after man’s ‘body dumped’ in north-east town

A north-east MSP has called for scrutiny after the body of a dad-of-one was moved from a flat and “dumped” between two sheds.

The body of 25-year-old Aaron Rossiter was discovered on Ythan Terrace in Ellon at 8.15am last Thursday.

His family say they were later told someone had moved his body from a property and left it outside between two sheds.

More than 1,800 people have signed a petition, which was started by Aaron’s family, calling for a change in the law.

Aaron’s loved ones, including sister Nikita, 24, and dad Peter, 54, said they have been told prosecutors cannot charge the person who moved his body as there is no law in place in Scotland to make it a crime.

Scottish Conservative North East region MSP Liam Kerr told the Evening Express: “Moving a body before the authorities arrive is shocking and indecent. Regardless of how a person died, it flouts the dignity of the deceased and their family.

“I don’t believe it can be allowed to pass without proper scrutiny.

“I would like to wish the family all the best in this, at such a difficult time, and offer my condolences.”

Aaron, who has a 22-month-old daughter, attended Ellon Academy and then enrolled in the army.

However, he suffered an army injury and was medically discharged earlier this year.

Speaking previously, Nikita said: “We were devastated when we found out about Aaron’s death and now we are very angry that his body was moved from the flat where he died and dumped outside – particularly as nothing can be done to punish the person responsible.”

Aaron’s father Peter Rossiter, 54, said: “I concur with Liam Kerr’s comments. Nobody should have to suffer the indignity that Aaron did.

“The authorities must give this proper scrutiny. I’m pleased so many people have signed the petition. We want to make a difference for other families.”

Visit tinyurl.com/aaronpetition to view the petition.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing. The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “I am afraid it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

A Police Scotland spoksewoman said: “An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing.”