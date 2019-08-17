200 vehicles expected at north-east car show

More than 200 cars are to take part in a north-east car show this weekend.

Grampian Transport Museum’s popular AllFord at Alford brings different Ford cars from every era together, allowing their proud owners to show off to other enthusiasts.

The car festival celebrates the car-maker’s work from the earliest models right the way through to its latest.

Assistant curator and events co-ordinator Neil Thomson said: “Many models will be represented on Sunday. It will be a mouth-watering display for Ford enthusiasts with competitions for the owners and entertainment for the visitors.”

The event will take place at the Alford site on Sunday from 11am until 4pm. Tickets can be bought on the day.