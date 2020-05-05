200 suspected Covid-19 cases evacuated from North Sea platforms during crisis

Around 200 North Sea workers have been evacuated with suspected Covid-19 symptoms over the last six weeks as the sector has attempted to manage the spread of the virus.

Helicopter medivac flights to affected platforms in the northern and central North Sea and the west of Shetland between the end of March and the beginning of May 2020 resulted in 105 transfers.

And during a two week peak in April, more than 50 oil and gas workers per week were being removed from North Sea platforms – vastly in excess of the four-per-week average prior to Covid-19.

New data from oil and gas representative body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) shows that a total of 382 workers were medivaced in the North Sea over the six week period – with 182 of those classed as asymptomatic cases who had come into close contact with a person showing coronavirus symptoms offshore.

