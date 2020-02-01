200 gather for torchlit vigil in Aberdeen city centre

A torchlit vigil was held outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.

Close to 200 people gathered on Broad Street to mark the moment Britain left the EU, just hours after dozens turned out for a similar demonstration there earlier in the day.

Protesters waved flags and banners that included slogans such as “leave a light on for Scotland” and “Scotland’s right to choose”.

Many stood shoulder-to-shoulder holding torches and candles, while one campaigner led the group in song by playing The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond on an accordion.

Rory McPherson, co-chairman of Aye Aberdeen, the pro-independence group which organised the event, said it wanted to mark the “sad occasion” of Britain exiting the UK.

He said: “The reality is people can’t have the best of both worlds now. We have to be in an independent Scotland.”

The need to boost Scotland’s working-age population was a concern. He added: “We don’t have the people here to do the jobs.”

Among the campaigners was 56-year-old Isobel MacPherson, who said: “It’s tragic that we’re being taken out against our will. I’ve come down to show my support because it’s undemocratic and it’s wrong.

“I’ve got grown-up children, one is at Strathclyde and she won’t get to go on Erasmus. They’re not getting the same opportunities our generation had.”