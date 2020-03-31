20 new coronavirus cases in Grampian brings total to 86

Sixty people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 86.

Across Scotland the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 is 1,993.

Some 15,895 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 547.