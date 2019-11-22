20 fantastic Black Friday deals you need right now

From video games to wearables, these are our favourite Black Friday deals around…

Black Friday is here! Well, not officially – the actual date is November 29 – but that hasn’t stopped a whole host of retailers from launching their deals now, stretching out their discounts over weeks rather than just one day.

Amazon, John Lewis and others’ Black Friday deals went live at midnight and we’ve worked through the night to offer up the essential deals that you need to know about. We’ve had a little help with this, teaming up with Shortlist.com who have hand-picked the 20 best deals you need to know about.

Echo Dot with clock – save £25 (42% off)

Now: £34.99 Was: £59.99

One of the newest Echo products you can buy, Amazon has added a handy clock to its already popular Dot smart device. With a saving of more than £20, it’s a great excuse to take your first step into smart home tech – or add another to your set-up.

Fitbit Versa – save £70 (35% off)

Now: £129.85 Was: £199

Fitbit is one of the best names in fitness tech and the Versa is one of its most capable fitness smartwatches. Now it has a huge £70 saving, it’s a must-have if you want top fitness tracking in a stylish design.

Anthem, PS4

Now: £4.99 – £11 off

Save £11 on this exciting action role-playing video game for the PS4. You play as a Freelancer inside an armoured exosuit and your job is to defend the people from creatures and threats on this alien planet.

Google Pixel 3A – Save £70

Now: £329 Was £399

In our recent mid-range phone test, the Google Pixel A came out as Best Overall. That was when it was full price. Now it has a huge £70 off, this is a must-have phone. It packs most of the same features as the Google Pixel 3, but in a slightly cheaper chassis. That means you still get the brilliant camera functionality its bigger brother is famed for.

Lenovo Chromebook s340- Save £100

Now: £199 Was: £299

Ideal for working on the move, this compact Chromebook from Lenovo has a full HD display and up to 10 hours of battery life. With a saving of £100, there’s never been a better time to equip yourself for mobile working.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) – save £35 (29%)

Now: £84.99 Was: £119.99

One of the most popular Kindles just got £35 cheaper. The 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite has WiFi and 8GB of storage to hold thousands of books. It also has a light, lasts for six weeks on one charge and it’s waterproof – a no-brainer if you’ve been in the market for an eReader.

NOW TV Smart box with 4K + One-month Cinema, One Month Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass – save £25 (50% off)

Now: £25 Was: £50

Plug the NOW TV Smart box into your TV and enjoy 4K viewing of thousands of movies and hundreds of boxsets. This deal gives you a big 50% saving and adds Cinema, Entertainment and Sports Day viewing passes for one month free, so you can enjoy instant streaming with zero commitment.

Witcher 3 – Nintendo Switch – Save £9 (22%)

Now: £34.99 Was £44.82

Bring the sprawling open world of The Witcher to your Nintendo Switch with a saving of £9. Famed for its intense storytelling and almost limitless possibilities for exploring, this game offers more than 150 hours of gameplay, as well as more than 50 hours of additional content.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit – save £51 (42% off)

Now: £69.99 Was: £149.99

Philips Hue consistently tops the lists of the best smart lighting system you can buy. This starter kit, with a huge £51 saving, gives you everything you need to get up-and-running. Transform your home with lights you can control with your phone and a choice of millions of colours.

Jura Journey Single Malt Whisky – save £10 (33% off)

Now: £19.79 Was: £29.69

It’s not always easy to find a top-quality whisky, but this single malt from Jura boasts a perfect balance of subtle smoke and sweetness. With a saving of £10 there’s never been a better time to stock up on fine-tasting whisky in time for the festive season.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – save £99 (30% off)

Now: £ 230.00 Was: £329.00

Bang & Olufsen is one of the best names in audio tech. The Beoplay H9i headphones are a fantastic pair of over-ears that look great and have Active Noise Cancellation. With a saving of £99, these are a must-buy if you like immersive sound and need a pair of headphones while you work, travel or commute.

The King of Soho Gin

Now: £22.99 Was £30

Stock up on great-tasting spirits in time for Christmas. With a saving of £7, this gin from King of Soho is a must-have for gin-lovers with hints of juniper, pine and herbal coriander. Its distinctive flavour and great-looking bottle also make it a great gift.

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater

Now: £299 – £100 off

This multi-tasking device from Dyson can heat up your home and cool it down – making it a must-have all year round. The problem is it’s usual rather pricey, so with £100 off this Black Friday, it’s a great deal if you need a one-stop solution for quick and even heating and cooling.

Sony WH-XB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Now: £128.01 – save £70

Noise-cancelling headphones are great for travelling, working and commuting, but you often pay a premium for the advanced tech. That’s why this £70 saving on the Sony WH-XB900N headphones is a good deal if you’re looking for a pair of over-ears built for comfort, great sound and productivity all-in-one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Now: £199 – save £100

One of the best smartwatches you can buy, a huge £100 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch is worth jumping on. This smartwatch has 7 days of battery life and allows you to take calls on the go, store music, use Samsung Pay and take advantage of its top fitness tracking smarts.

Garmin fēnix 5 Plus

NOW: £399.99 – save £79

No one does high-performance sports tracking better than Garmin. If you’re looking for a top sports tracker that has built-in GPS, music streaming and a huge range of sensors, then jump on this £79 saving.

Google Home Mini

£19 – save £10

This compact smart speaker from Google is a great way to add a small and practical new device to your connected home. The saving may only be £10, but that puts the price of this cute and capable speaker at less then £20. Even if you already have Google Home products, it makes sense to stock up.

Google Home Hands-Free Smart Speaker

£49 – save £40

With a £40 saving, there’s never been a better time to make your home smarter. This smart speaker brings quality audio and an always-on voice-activated assistant to your home. Just say “OK Google” and you can ask the Google Assistant to play music, tell you the news and connect with other smart devices.

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto pod coffee machine

£25 off – save £14.99

At this price, the De’Longhi Dolce Gusto is an essential buy (well, it is if you are into coffee). It’s more than half price and there are over 40 varieties of drink available. Pod coffee may not be for everyone but it’s a great, simple way to get a real coffee hit and this is one of the cheapest machines that we have seen.

ASUS ZenBook UX333 Full HD 13.3 Inch Laptop – save £200 (22% off)

Now: £699.99 Was: £899.99

With £200 off, this Asus Zenbook deal is a must for anyone looking for a new laptop or to upgrade their old one. For the price you get an Intel i7-8565U Processor (powerful), 512GB PCI-e SSD (lots of storage) and 8GB RAM (more than enough memory for most things). It comes with Windows 10, a carry sleeve and dongle.