20 Aberdeen gym members told to self isolate after positive Covid-19 case

Members of an Aberdeen gym were told to self-isolate after a positive of Covid-19 was detected.

A member of staff at Kippie Lodge country club was contacted by Test and Protect on November 11 and received a positive result the following day.

As a result, 20 gym members were told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Kippie Lodge director Robin Caldwell confirmed that the premises had been thoroughly inspected by Environmental Health and they had found that they had followed all the guidelines in relation to the case.

He said: “As soon as we were informed we ordered the premises to be deep-cleaned and called out Environmental Health to make them aware.

“We took the situation very seriously as we already have robust measures in place to ensure safety throughout the gym and the lodge.

“Environmental Health came down and gave us a clean bill of health with no recommendations and told us that we did everything right.

“They were very happy with our regulations and guidelines.”