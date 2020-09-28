£2 supermarket scheme will help north-east families in get up to £10 in food, toiletries and household items

A new service has been set up to help north-east families who are struggling financially.

Restart Social Supermarket has been founded to support those living on low incomes in the Royal Deeside area.

It operates on a membership basis, with a cost of £2 per person per week. That entitles the member to up to £10 of goods, such as food, toiletries and household items.

It is administered by Deeside Compassion and will operate mostly online, with goods being reserved by members through logging in to the shop section. Delivery will then be arranged by phone after an order has been placed.

The charity said: “Membership is intended for those in low or no income households, but other exceptional circumstances will be considered, with applications being assessed by Deeside Compassion on a case by case basis.

“In most circumstances, membership will be restricted to a period of up to six months, during which time members will be expected to engage with other suitable programs offered by Deeside Compassion, for example, those which are intended to resource individuals with the skills needed to survive on low incomes.

“However, on a temporary basis, the six-month time restriction and the expectation to engage are suspended due to Covid-19.”