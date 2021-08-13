Two men charged after riding a moped through Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre

Police say two men have been charged after they rode a moped through an Aberdeen shopping centre.
The dangerous act happened at about 8.30am on Friday at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre.
No one was injured during the incident.
As a result, two men have been charged with several road traffic and other offences.
