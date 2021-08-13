Two men charged after riding a moped through Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre

Police say two men have been charged after they rode a moped through an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The dangerous act happened at about 8.30am on Friday at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre.

No one was injured during the incident.

As a result, two men have been charged with several road traffic and other offences.

No members of the public or staff within the centre were harmed, police confirmed.

In a tweet, the force said: “This kind of behaviour is highly unacceptable and thankfully no member of the public or staff within were harmed.”