£2.8 million farm funding welcomed by north-east MP

A commitment by the UK Government to spend almost £3 million on farms has been welcomed in the north-east

Chancellor Sajid Javid said farmers can enter the new year “in confidence” thanks to the spending commitment totalling £2.8 million.

The cash will be used to support farmers once the UK leaves the EU next year, allowing them to plan for the future and care for their livestock, the Treasury says.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “This should provide some reassurance to farmers as we prepare to leave the EU on January 31 that they can plan ahead with confidence.

“The UK Government is also committed to creating a future system that enhances our environment and safeguards our high animal welfare standards.

“This news should be welcomed across Scotland as another example of the UK Government delivering for our key industries.”