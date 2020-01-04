Cash boost for inclusive Aberdeen rugby side

A north-east rugby team has received a £2,500 donation.

Aberdeen Taexali, the city’s first inclusive rugby team for gay, straight, bi and trans men, is a recipient of the Cala Homes Community Bursary.

The club used the funding for new jerseys and branded team kits, as well as rugby balls and additional training equipment.

Stephen Williamson, treasurer of Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club, said: “Ever since the founding of our club, we have aimed to be a pillar of support for the LGBT community in Aberdeen, offering an all-inclusive and welcoming group of like-minded people.

“We hope to continue to do this through even more support from the community and through competitive play and tournament events which stand for tolerance in sports.”

Cala’s bursary supports a range of organisations and projects.