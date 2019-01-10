£2.2 billion Amec purchase leaves Wood ‘uniquely positioned’ for future energy markets

The £2.2 billion acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler at the end of 2017 has opened up a host of new opportunities for owners Wood.

The firm’s technical CEO Bob MacDonald believes that not only has the multi-billion purchase helped in the winning of major global contracts, but it has also “uniquely positioned” the firm for the coming energy transition.

During an interview Mr MacDonald said that while the North Sea is “still core” for Wood, the Amec acquisition has helped to broadened the firm’s scope to now include nuclear, renewable energy and the support of new west of Shetland entrants.

He said: “We’ve won more than $500 million in secure work, which as Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler we wouldn’t have won.”