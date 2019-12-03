‘£1m revamp of court is doing north-east town justice’

Work has been completed on a major refurbishment of a north-east court.

Peterhead Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court had been covered in scaffolding for almost a year after leaks were discovered in external cladding and on the roof.

The framework was put in place as a temporary measure.

But now the £1 million revamp of the building’s roof and an extension have been finished.

Other works include improvements to the court’s car park as well as landscaping, gates and fencing.

Clark Contracts were in charge of the project at the Queen Street building, which was constructed in the late 19th Century.

Peterhead Sheriff Clerk Tracey McDonald paid tribute to residents’ patience during the works.

She said: “The community has been very patient waiting for these works to be completed and can now see a difference in the building.

“These works allow us to continue to provide an excellent service to our customers in pleasant surroundings that are fit for purpose and also improves the look of the building and contributes to the aesthetics of the town.”

David Currie, the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service’s (SCTS) director of property and services, said the upgrade showed its “commitment” to making sure the region’s biggest town had a decent court building.

He said: “This substantial investment in Peterhead Sheriff and JP Court demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing excellent court facilities in the town.”

Michael Scanlan, director from Clark Contracts, said the upgrade at Peterhead has been “fantastic” and is hoping the company can work on other developments with the court service.

He said: “It has been fantastic to be involved in this project to provide improved facilities and enhance the overall appearance of Peterhead Sheriff Court.

“We look forward to delivering many more projects through SCTS’s building refurbishment framework.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court was built by architect William Smith in 1869 and was later extended in the late 1990s.

The Justice of the Peace Court was established at the same building 11 years ago.

In 2017, SCTS officials moved all jury trials from Peterhead Sheriff Court to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.