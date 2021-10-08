£195,000 active travel project to get underway on major north-east road

A new active travel project planned for the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Elgin will get underway on October 11.

The project is estimated to cost £195,000 and is slated to take four months to complete along a section of the A96 between Lhanbryde and Fochabers.

The work will consist of the construction of a two-metre wide shared footpath and cycleway over a 750-metre length alongside the eastbound lane of the A96.

In addition, works will also be undertaken to provide a second crossing point and upgrade the existing crossing over the road.

To improve road safety, new signage and road markings will also be installed.

The purpose of the project is to further promote active travel within the north-east such as walking and cycling.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a single lane closure with traffic lights will be in place along with a 30 mph speed limit.

To minimise disruption to drivers, traffic management systems will be removed when work is not being carried out.

The project will encourage the public to walk and cycle more.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this active travel project get underway on the A96 east of Lhanbryde.

“This investment from Transport Scotland will provide the local community with a safer active travel link from the village toward Threaplands Café and Garden Centre, which we hope will encourage more journeys on foot and by cycle.

“The traffic management is essential to keep the workforce and road users safe during this project.

“We’ve planned works to take place overnight as well as outwith peak hours and have arranged for the traffic management to be removed when work is not being carried out to ensure minimum disruption to road users.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”