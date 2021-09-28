19-year-old facing attempted murder and knife charges

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident in Aberdeen over the weekend.
Steven Duthart, 19, was arrested in connection with a serious assault on Wellington Road at around 3am on Sunday.
A 24-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.
Police described them as non-life-threatening.
Duthart, whose address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
