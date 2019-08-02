19 people banned from Aberdeen city centre for 24 hours under new dispersal zone rules

A total of 19 people were made subject to a 24-hour ban from Aberdeen city centre in the last two months.

A dispersal zone was brought in by Police Scotland for the city centre which came into force on June 1.

It involves dispersing youths, and banning them from the area for 24 hours.

Seven people have also been charged in connection with breaches to the order.

It came after antisocial behaviour reached a high this year between March 16 and April 14, with 82 youth-related crimes reported, in comparison to 47 in the same period the year before.

The dispersal scheme focuses on young people between the ages of 12 and 20, and runs initially for three months.

City Centre Inspector Vicky Stables said: “It’s been two months since the dispersal zone was introduced as part of wider measures in order to tackle antisocial behaviour in the city centre and I would say that so far we are satisfied with the additional tactics it has given officers.

“Since its introduction, a total of 19 people have been dispersed using the legislation.

“So far seven people have been arrested and charged due to them returning to the area within the 24-hour period.

“The dispersal order has been a positive intervention. The majority of youths are frequenting the city centre legitimately.”

Although the scheme runs for three months, there is also scope to extend it if it is viewed as having a positive impact.

Insp Stables added: “As we approach the final month of the order, we will continue to review our options, one of which is to continue to increase our positive engagement with youngsters in the city centre.

“In general the dispersal order is having a positive effect on city centre issues that we were previously experiencing and we hope that this continues.”

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, said: “The police should be commended for taking direct action on this growing issue.

“The Merchant Quarter of the city has a great network of businesses and people should be able to enjoy what the city has to offer without fear of harassment.”

SNP councillor Catriona Mackenzie added: “I’m pleased to hear that this is having a positive effect on the city centre and I hope that will continue moving forward.

“The exclusion zone has provided another option for the police to crack down on anti-social behaviour and that is very much welcomed.”