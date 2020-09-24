19 new coronavirus cases across the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 465

A further 465 people across Scotland have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 19 new cases in the north-east.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the new cases represent 7.9% of newly-tested individuals.

There are 19 new cases in Grampian bringing the region’s cumulative total since the pandemic began to 2,159.

A total of 84 people are in hospital across the country having recently tested positive for the virus – and 10 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

There has been two death related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing Scotland’s death toll to 2,510.

New coronavirus measures were announced on Tuesday in Scotland.

From yesterday, you are not allowed to visit another household indoors, a restriction already in place across the Glasgow area.

From Friday, all hospitality businesses will have a 10pm curfew in a bid to stop rising coronavirus cases.

She urged the people of Scotland to follow all the guidance in a bid to suppress the virus once again.