19 deaths confirmed at two north-east care homes

Three additional deaths have been confirmed at two north-east care homes following outbreaks of coronavirus.

Last week, it was confirmed that seven deaths had been recorded at Inchmarlo House Care Home near Banchory, and nine at the Deeside Care Home in Cults.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) today confirmed it is investigating the deaths of eight people at Inchmarlo, and 11 at the Deeside facility.

The COPFS inquiries are part of a wider investigation into deaths in care homes across Scotland.

A spokesman said: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

So far, 102 cases of the virus have been confirmed at Inchmarlo House, and 52 at the Deeside Care Home.

Another 14 positive cases have been recorded at the Edenholme care home in Stonehaven.

No reports of any deaths have been made regarding the Edenholme facility.