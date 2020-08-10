18 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 29

The north-east has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,682.

Across Scotland there have been 29 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 157 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, an increase of 23 on Sunday, the First Minister said.

A total of 852 close contacts have been identified.

A total of 398,160 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 379,133 being confirmed negative while 19,027 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 267 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,178 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.