18 men charged as Aberdeen police launch crackdown on thefts and serious crime

A crackdown on crime in Aberdeen has led to 18 people charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences in just one day.

A series of dedicated patrols took place yesterday targeting people linked to acquisitive and serious crime.

As a result 18 men, aged between 18 and 53-years-old, were charged.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “These patrols were designed to root out offenders involved in serious crime and significantly disrupt their illegal activities.

“This is the latest in a series of operations as part of a Road Crime Initiative across the north-east and I want to reassure the public that these efforts will not stop, with more planned in the coming weeks and months.”