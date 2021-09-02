Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Teenager caught driving 80mph through Aberdeenshire village

By Kirstin Tait
02/09/2021, 3:04 pm Updated: 02/09/2021, 4:24 pm
Residents previously called for changes to be made in Memsie. Picture by Paul Glendell.
A 17-year-old will be reported after being caught doing 80mph in a north-east village.

Police were carrying out speed checks in Memsie, near Fraserburgh, when the woman was stopped.

There is a 40mph limit in the village.

Police say the woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

It comes as residents complain of regular speeding taking place in the community – in particular at the junction of the A981 Fraserburgh Road and B9032 Muir Road

Cross Roads at Memsie. Locals feel drivers go through the junction too fast. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Speaking last June, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said discussions had taken place with both the authority’s own road safety unit and the police in efforts of tackling the traffic issue.

Today, road policing sergeant, Scott Deans said: “We have listened to concerns raised by the local community in Memsie, and surrounding areas about speeding vehicles, as such, we carry out additional patrols to deter or detect those who do speed.

“Incidents like these show an utter disregarding for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

“Road policing officers along with members of the local community policing teams, will continue to carry out both high visibility and un-marked patrols in these areas to promote road safety in the community.”

