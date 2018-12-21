17 people made redundant after Aberdeen vehicle repair company goes into administration

A total of 17 people have been made redundant after an Aberdeen vehicle repair company went into administration.

Smart Refinishers (Aberdeen) Limited, which operated from premises in Kirkhill Industrial Estate, Dyce, provided vehicle accident repair services.

The liquidator, Johnston Carmichael, has made all 17 of the company’s employees redundant.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gordon MacLure, restructuring partner at the firm, said: “Smart Refinishers (Aberdeen) Limited is a long-established business having traded for more than 25 years, and which at one stage employed 33 people.

“Our immediate focus is to ensure that the employees of the company receive their entitlements as soon as possible, and we are liaising with government agencies including PACE to ensure these employees receive all possible support at this difficult time.

“In common with many businesses in the north-east of Scotland in recent years, Smart Refinishers (Aberdeen) encountered cashflow difficulties rising from ever-increasing overheads and reduced margins.

“The company’s managing director, Evan Smart, has also suffered health issues which impacted on the operation of the business.

“With these factors considered, Mr Smart concluded that it was not sustainable for the company to continue trading and regretfully took the decision that the company should be wound up.”