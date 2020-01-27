£16,000 revamp in store for popular Aberdeen cafe

A cafe at an Aberdeen community centre is about to undergo a £16,000 renovation that will “make a huge difference” to users.

Inchgarth Community Centre has unveiled a series of plans for 2020 which include the corridors being revamped with fresh paint and canvasses of the centre’s people being installed.

The community cafe, Peggy’s, will be given a facelift, with new booth seating being ordered to replace the old tables and chairs.

Serving areas at the diner are in line for a £12,000 upgrade that will make a huge difference to the range of stock and modernise the area.

In addition, new high stools have been ordered for the back corridor, with fan heaters being installed to make the place cosier during winter.

Improvement works are already taking place, with the serving areas upgrade scheduled to take place in April.

Chairman of the Inchgarth Centre committee Paul O’Connor welcomed the renovation and hopes to make the centre more accessible to users.

He said: “It is our biggest money spinner and is a massively important social area.

“It is 10 years old so is past its sell-by date so we are ripping it out and completely overhauling it.

“The cafe has made us £90,000 this year and so much of that money helps us continue to advance our activities at the centre.

“It is an invaluable site for us and helps us meet many people so we need to update this.”

It is a year of upgrades for the centre, as they have also installed a new mural in their community garden.

The artwork was supplied by Peggy Finnie MBE and depicts happy times for children and staff at Inchgarth.

Mr O’Connor said that 2020 will be a huge year for the centre.

He said: “We have now added security here with a long-term lease and lottery funding so we want to keep improving the facilities and have a to-do list and are constantly doing work on the building.

“Expanding the cafe is first as we want to keep the centre progressing and do a lot of work on it.

“We will be putting on 15 new classes on a whole range of things, we will be working on the toilets, all projects to improve the centre.”

Work on the cafe is expected to begin in April and is scheduled to last 10 days.

However, the cafe service will remain open during works, but moved elsewhere in the centre.

Inchgarth Community Centre was recently awarded £150,000 by the National Lottery Fund, with that money going to employ a new development worker.

The cash also freed up funds to allow these cafe renovations to take place.