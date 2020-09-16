16 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scottish total rises by 267

A further 16 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the north-east.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 267 Covid-19 cases recorded since yesterday – this is 3.6% of newly tested individuals.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 16 new cases confirmed in the Grampian area since yesterday.

There have now been 2,042 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

A total of 51 people are in hospital in Scotland with a recently confirmed case of the virus – substantially lower than recent figures, due to the previous inclusion of people who are no longer being treated for Covid-19 in number of people in hospital

Six of those in hospital are receiving treatment in intensive care, though again this is taking into account the new measure explained above.

One Covid-19 related death was reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,501.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 700,387 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 23,283 were positive and 677,104 were confirmed negative.

However, today’s data may be incomplete due to the backlog of test results accumulated in the UK lab network.

A total of 4,300 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.