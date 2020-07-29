Show Links
16 drivers charged after crackdown on speeding on north-east road

by Callum Main
29/07/2020, 7:11 am
Officers were out in the Mintlaw area last night.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with speeding on a north-east road following a police operation.

Officers, from the Mintlaw Roads Policing team, were carrying out checks on the A952 last night after concerns were raised by a resident.

Of the 16 drivers stopped by officers, one was caught at 98mph in a 60 zone.

Another caught at 75mph in the same area was handed three penalty points and a £100 fine.