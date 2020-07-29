16 drivers charged after crackdown on speeding on north-east road

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with speeding on a north-east road following a police operation.
Officers, from the Mintlaw Roads Policing team, were carrying out checks on the A952 last night after concerns were raised by a resident.
A further 15 other drivers have been charged for speeding related offences in this area following a complaint from a local resident.
The highest recorded speed was 98 mph in a 60 mph limit.
We will continue to respond to local concerns #StaySafe
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) July 28, 2020
Of the 16 drivers stopped by officers, one was caught at 98mph in a 60 zone.
Another caught at 75mph in the same area was handed three penalty points and a £100 fine.
