16 deaths confirmed as investigation into Covid outbreak at two north-east care homes continues

A total of 16 people have died following outbreaks of Covid-19 at two north-east care homes.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has confirmed that it is investigating deaths at both Inchmarlo House care home near Banchory, and at the Deeside Care Home in Cults.

At Inchmarlo, there have been seven deaths, and at the Deeside facility there have been nine deaths.

In total, at least 52 cases have been detected at the Cults care home over the past four weeks, and yesterday it was confirmed that at least 91 people had tested positive at Inchmarlo.

Both facilities have confirmed deaths among those that tested positive for Covid.

A spokesman for the COPFS said: “COPFS has established a dedicated Covid-19 Death Investigation Team (CDIT).

“The members of the CDIT are staff experienced and skilled in death investigations and/or in health and safety investigations.

“CDIT is working together with other agencies, for example, the Health and Safety Executive, local authorities, the Care Inspectorate and Police Scotland to ensure that appropriate investigations are undertaken by the relevant authorities in relation to these deaths.

“This will also allow COPFS to make informed decisions about whether further investigation is required.”

He added: “The nature and extent of the investigation that is required in relation to any particular death or group of deaths will depend on the particular circumstances.

“In some cases, the investigation required might be quite limited, and in others it might be more extensive.

“In appropriate circumstances, as is always the case, it may be decided that a death, or deaths, should be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry or prosecution.”

The COPFS said investigations into the deaths at the two care homes are ongoing, and “the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments”.

Incident management teams, composed of staff from NHS Grampian, the care homes, and both the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnerships, have been established for both Inchmarlo and Deeside.