16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 detected at Aberdeen university halls as dozens of students asked to isolate

An Aberdeen student halls has 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to NHS Grampian.

The outbreak, centred at Aberdeen University’s Hillhead Halls, comes days after police were called to break up parties.

Seventy-two students have been asked to self-isolate because of the outbreak

According to the NHS the cases are not being treated as a single cluster, however, investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any links between them.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian’s incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 16 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are at an early stage and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

An email sent to students earlier this week from principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne confirmed some of the cases centered around Wavell House, with affected students and close contacts asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

He said: “All those affected are being supported by the accommodation team to ensure they have access to food and other supplies.

“Affected areas of Wavell House are also being given a deep clean. Assistance will be provided to affected students to support the need for them to move to online study while self-isolating.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman added: “We can confirm that a number of students have tested positive for Covid-19. We are working closely with NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team and will be offering help and support to those required to self-isolate as a result.

“Those who have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted by Test and Protect tonight and tomorrow and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Due to the anticipated large number of students at our Wavell House halls of residence, that potentially have had close contact with all the cases, and the rapidly changing nature of this situation, the Health and Protection Team has advised that residents in Wavell House are required to self-isolate with immediate effect for 14 days unless advised otherwise.”

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, the first minister acknowledged student life can lend itself to the spread of the virus but appealed directly to students to follow the rules.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, and I know many of you are already in that position, it is really important that you follow that advice,” she said.

“From me, for now, please know that we appreciate the sacrifices you’re making at this really important stage of your lives.

“It’s not yesterday that I was at university, but I still remember what an important stage of life it is and nobody wants you to be living under these restrictions, but it is important that you take care not put yourselves at risk and obviously not to inadvertently put other people at risk.

“What we’re asking you to do now is for the collective good of everyone but we do appreciate your sacrifices and thank you for it.”