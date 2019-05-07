£15,000 funding boost for north-east charity

A north-east charity has received a funding boost to help it support young families.

Home-Start Kincardine provides practical support to families with children under five.

It has been awarded £15,000 through Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative. The money will be used to establish family groups in the area.

Home-Start Kincardine board member Ian Anderson said: “We’re both delighted and overwhelmed to have been awarded £15,000 funding through Community Connect – we’re extremely grateful to the Scotmid members who voted for us.

“It is initiatives like Community Connect that provide the invaluable funding we need, allowing us to help and support local families to meet the challenges they face every day.”