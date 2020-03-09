£150 million project moves forward as demolition plans for Aberdeen shop submitted

Transformational work on an area of Aberdeen city centre is to begin in the coming weeks as demolition starts.

The outstanding lease for McKay’s on Queen Street was bought over by Aberdeen City Council last year and the shop closed its doors in February.

Now preliminary work to start rejuvenating Queen Street can get under way as a result.

The Queen Street scheme will see more than 300 homes created, incorporate a civic hub, and will aim to enhance the heritage features.

The former shop is in part of the area where work will be taking place.

It is now likely to be knocked down in June to make way for the development of the site, in a project valued at approximately £150 million.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The former McKay’s building is due to be demolished in the coming weeks, after a building warrant was granted.

“Clearout of the building and pre- demolition building surveys are anticipated to take about three months and demolition will follow thereafter.

“The demolition is part of the Queen Street residential quarter being created which will complete the civic quarter of the city.”

Clearout of the site will need to take place with surveys completed before the first work on the area can start. The plans will see the land returned to its previous use – as it was during the mid-19th Century when Aberdeen was a thriving fishing port and Queen Street was a residential area.

It counted poet Lord Byron, who was born in London but raised by his mother in Aberdeen, among its former residents.

The work is not expected to be finished until 2026, with council bosses hopeful that the site will encourage more cultural businesses to come into the area, which is already the base for the Arts Centre, Lemon Tree, the Anatomy Rooms and City Moves.

The current Police Scotland base on Queen Street is also expected to be moved, as it is now nearing the end of its “useful life”.

In December, it was also agreed to bring forward a full business case for a new mortuary, earmarked for NHS Grampian land at Foresterhill, which will replace the facility currently on Poultry Market Lane, which adjoins Queen Street.