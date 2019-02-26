£150 million Aberdeen incinerator plans set for major step forward

Plans for a £150 million waste incinerator could take a major step forward next week.

Aberdeen City Council got planning permission in 2016 to build the facility at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but progress stalled last September due to red tape.

Project bosses have now overcome that and will ask councillors to award the contract at a meeting on Monday.

A report to council said: “The preferred bidder has been identified as a consortium group led by Acciona Industrial and Acciona Servicios Urbanos (which have) significant experience in energy infrastructure.”

When it opens in 2022, the incinerator will deal with waste that cannot be recycled from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, creating low-cost heat and power.

Councils will no longer be allowed to put waste in landfill from 2021, presenting a “huge challenge” to the three councils, the report said.

The project director Linda Ovens said: “Reaching this point in the procurement is testament to the effort and hard work afforded by the project team and the bidders involved.

“I’m delighted we have identified a high-quality, affordable solution for the councils and look forward to finalising the details with Acciona over the coming months.

“This is a significant project for the north-east and shows what can be achieved when councils work together.”

Acciona managing director Ramon Jimenez said: “This project is an important milestone for the three councils as it will provide a more efficient and clean waste management system in line with European emission standards.”

Mr Jimenez said his company was committed to developing clean technologies.

He added: “We are proud to bring to the region our experience in the development of large-scale waste-to- energy projects and to contribute to the development of the project.”