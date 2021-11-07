15-year-old Sadie Sharp reported missing from Buckie as police urge anyone with information to come forward

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Buckie and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sadie Sharp was reported missing from the Buckie area on the evening of Saturday, November 6.

Sadie is described as being about five foot five inches tall and is believed to be wearing a grey hoody, black Northface jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact the Police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20211106-3358.