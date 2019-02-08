15 tickets issued by police during parking operation in north-east town

Police in a north-east town have issued 15 tickets during a crackdown on parking.
The operation was launched after residents in Peterhead complained about drivers ignoring parking regulations.
Officers issued 15 tickets during the operation in the town centre and reminded people to “park responsibly and do your bit to keep the area safe”.
15 people issued with tickets in #Peterhead town-centre today following an operation to address concerns raised about motorists ignoring parking regulations. Please park responsibly and do your bit to keep the area safe
— ShireNorthPolice (@ShireNPolice) February 8, 2019