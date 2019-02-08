Friday, February 8th 2019 Show Links
15 tickets issued by police during parking operation in north-east town

by Callum Main
08/02/2019, 4:25 pm Updated: 08/02/2019, 4:28 pm
Police in a north-east town have issued 15 tickets during a crackdown on parking.

The operation was launched after residents in Peterhead complained about drivers ignoring parking regulations.

Officers issued 15 tickets during the operation in the town centre and reminded people to “park responsibly and do your bit to keep the area safe”.

