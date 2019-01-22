These are the 15 sites in Aberdeen earmarked for new homes by council bosses

A total of 15 sites across Aberdeen have been earmarked to develop new homes, according to a report.

The proposed areas have been put forward by council bosses for inclusion within the city’s next Local Development Plan (LDP).

They include 50 to 100 homes at the former Cordyce School in Dyce and opportunities to build housing at Woodend Hospital and Summerfield House on Eday Road, which is currently used by the NHS.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “Although there are no imminent plans for either place, NHS Grampian continues to keep its estate under review in order to ensure patient needs are best met.”

Other locations under consideration include building 14 homes on Old Skene Road, next to Kingswells, along with 35 homes at Kaimhill Outdoor Centre and 170 homes at a brownfield site in Granitehill.

The 15 sites earmarked for new homes

Cordyce School – 50 to 100 homes

WTR Site at Dubford – 20 homes

North Denmore – 30 homes

Balgownie area 4 – 15 homes

Summerfield House, Eday Road – 1.1ha for housing

Woodend Hospital – 7.1ha for housing

Old Skene Road – 14 homes

Granitehill North – 100 homes

Granitehill Central – 170 homes

152 Don Street, Old Aberdeen – 50 homes

Raeden (eastern park) – 1.48ha for housing

Frederick Street – 0.1ha for housing

Urquhart Building, City Hospital – 0.28ha for housing

Garthdee Road – 20 homes

Kaimhill Outdoor Centre – 35 homes

A report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee said a total of 146 proposals were submitted by developers and landowners for places to be considered for the next LDP.

It added that priority should be given to prioritise brownfield areas – land which has previously been used but has become vacant, derelict or contaminated.

Any greenfield housing allocations – as is the case with the Old Skene Road site – would have to be small scale and have a limited impact on environment and infrastructure.

Boxing champion Lee McAllister lodged a bid last year to create a £10 million health and fitness village at the site of the former Cordyce School.

But Parkhill Garden Centre and Seasons Coffee Shop, located just off the B977 near Dyce, has submitted a bid to move to the same Riverside View location.

Affordable housing developer First Endeavour LLP has got behind the garden centre plan and said it would work with them to build 60 homes, community allotments, a care home and medical centre there.

Kaimhill Outdoor Centre was declared surplus to the council’s requirements in 2016.

The committee will be asked to agree that the report be published when it meets tomorrow and give approval for a 10-week consultation to be carried out from late February.

The publication of the proposed LDP is scheduled for February 2020.