15 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 23

The north-east has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,496.

Across Scotland there have been 23 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 being treated in the region.

A total of 371,065 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 352,348 being confirmed negative while 18,717 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 270 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,167 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.